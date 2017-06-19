Samir Hussein/WireImage

Anchors aweigh! The Duchess Kate stepped out for the Land Rover BAR Roadshow at the Docklands Sailing and Watersports Centre in London on Friday, June 16, in a sailor-inspired ensembled that was as chic as it was practical.

The Duchess, 35, who seldom wears trousers, donned a pair of $138 navy cropped pants by J. Crew embellished with gold buttons. She paired the slacks with a crisp white blouse and white blazer by Zara. Her tweed shoes were also by J.Crew. But unfortunately for Us commoners, all of the items that the Duchess of Cambridge wore this past weekend are already sold out.

In the past Duchess Kate has been known to sport skinny jeans, but her choice of trousers makes for quite the sartorial surprise. The simple ensemble is the perfect inspiration for a seaside summer occasion — very nautical chic!

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty

We can always count on the Duchess of Cambridge to look fabulous. While she looked low-key, her shiny blowout, rosy cheeks and gold chain-link earrings added a touch of sophistication to an otherwise casual look.

Duchess Kate will continue to provide summer inspiration — it was just announced that she and husband Prince William will be touring Poland and Germany on an official visit in July, and we at Stylish cannot wait to see every outfit she steps out in!

Get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletter now!