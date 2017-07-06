Emily Ratajkowski can add designer to her impressive list of accomplishments. The 26-year-old model sets the street style standard, so her latest move as a collaborating designer with French brand The Kooples comes as no surprise.

The classic and polished boxy leather carry-all has an adjustable strap and gold hardware and comes in black, taupe and red. Ratajkowski explained to Vogue that the purse was inspired by her favorite purse combined with her most useful purse.

The bag — available in small ($375) and large (for $495) — is ultra-functional and features an accordion-file. “The funny thing is, I don’t have a wallet, which is really stupid, which is why I love the compartments in one area,” Ratajkowski told Vogue, adding that you can store “your lipstick in another, your cash in another, your birth control in another.”

Ratajkowski boasts serious street style clout, having remixed and inspired tons of functional trends. Earlier this summer, the Gone Girl actress set the cover-up trend of the summer by rocking a silk kimono over her bikini while vacationing on the Italian Riviera.

