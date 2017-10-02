Melodie Jeng/Getty

Pump it up! Emily Ratajkowski has been causing a style storm at Paris Fashion week, but we couldn’t help but notice that a pair of classic d’Orsay peep toe pumps have made recurring outfit appearances — the sign of a really great shoes.



The shoes in question are by the luxury footwear label Liudmila and are aptly named the heartbreaker stilettos (with one look, you'll have heart eyes emoji face!). Ratajkowski’s has been regularly rocking her Heartbreakers in black snakeskin with diamanté buckles for that extra kick of fabulousity. But these shoes aren’t just chic, they are also versatile.

Julien Hekimian/Getty

Ratajkowski has rocked the sparkly shoes with three epic looks that demonstrate that glittery footwear doesn't have to be reserved for formalwear.

First, the “Blurred Lines” music video star donned a red hot scarlet satin dress with the shoes, giving the sexy number just a hint of extra sophistication.

Then, Ratajkowski took her look the Carrie Bradshaw route, rocking a teeny-tiny bra top from Orseund Iris and a pair of vintage jeans, adding a touch of classic style to the ultimate cool girl ensemble.



Finally, she rocked the shoe staple with a ladylike and polished outfit for the Altuzarra show in Paris. Ratajkowski wore a patterned sweater, gray jeans and the d’orsay peep toes for a look that oozed sophistication and was chilly weather appropriate.

EmRata’s taste is on the money — often inspiring microtrends that we at Stylish live for. Just last week, the model ditched makeup for wireframe sunglasses, inspiring us to don specs instead of that smoky eye, so it’s only natural that now we are obsessing over her taste in revamped classic accessories.



Tell Us: What do you think of Ratajkowski’s Paris Fashion Week footwear?

