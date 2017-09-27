If there is anything Emily Ratajkowski is known for (aside from her enviable assets) it’s her bronze, sun-kissed California babe style. But the supermodel and activist made her French-girl beauty debut and Stylish is into it.



Following the Jacquemus runway show at Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, September 26, Ratajkowski stepped out for the after party serving a look created by makeup artist Hung Vanngo that can only be described as classic Parisienne makeup. Not only did the Gone Girl star rock head-turning red orange le Marc Lip Crème lipstick in Cora Cora (with a glossy twist!), but her eyes were enhanced by the tiniest of kitten flicks a la Catherine Deneuve.



Adding to the vibe, Ratajkowski’s strands were lightly rumpled in that “je ne sais quoi” way that French girl’s own.



Then, for her appearance at the Dior Spring/Summer 2018 show, the supermodel did no-makeup makeup look. Think: glowing skin, a slick of gloss on her lips, and a smudge of onyx liner under her lower lashes. And of course, her raven hair was tucked demurely behind her ears for the perfect understated finishing touch.



Ratajkowski normally rocks a barely-there beauty look centered around her bronzed, clear skin and groomed brows. In fact, she often goes makeup free, appearing in dozens of bare-faced selfies while showing off her enviable beach bod.

Tell Us: Which makeup style do you prefer on Ratajkowski: California Babe or French Ingenue?



