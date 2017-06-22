Emily Ratajkowski is living la dolce vita! The 26-year-old model-actress is currently summering in Italy and donning the chicest summer-wear while she’s at it. The Gone Girl star posted a series of pics to her Instagram of her summer staple — a silk kimono cover-up — on Monday, June 19.

More than your average pair of cut-offs and tank, this airy yet dressy approach to poolside apparel is major.

Ratajkowski captioned a snapshot of herself donning her LPA the Label silk kimono shirtdress with a simple peace sign emoji. In the pic, the model has her hair up in a messy bun and is wearing a simple choker and a tan , which is perfect for a midday saunter to an al fresco lunch!

The I Feel Pretty star’s glow isn’t just a combination of good genes and fun in the sun, though. Throughout her trip, Ratajkowski has snapped a number of selfies showing off her enviable tan. Makeup artist Hung Vanngo spilled the beans on how you can get that same sun kissed vibe even if you aren’t on the Mediterranean.

"Mix 1 or 2 drops of @marcbeauty Dew Drops coconut gel highlighter with your sunscreen, moisturizer or primer to achieve the summer glow,” Vanngo explained on his own Instagram account.

Even if Positano isn’t your destination this summer, you can still cop Ratajkowski’s style and glow.

