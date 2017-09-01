It ain’t over, till it’s over! Summer may be slipping away, but fear not — Emily Ratajkowski is here to keep our bikini love alive, even with the Labor Day holiday weekend upon Us!

The sizzling 26-year-old actress posted a picture to her Instagram account on August 31 rocking a scarlett bandeau top with matching high cut leg bottoms, captioned: Labor Day starts early. Don’t have a swimsuit packed for your weekend getaway yet? Well, this suit by Hunza G rings in at $150 and comes in 10 colors including turquoise and orange.

Along with her confidence, the In Darkness actress carried a small sprig of yellow wildflowers and wore her brunette locks free and easy and with bold brows and nude-glossed lips.

❤️ A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Aug 31, 2017 at 11:10am PDT

The same day, Ratajkowski posted a close-up snap in the same suit, showing off a serious accessory game. While she may not have been wearing the body chain Stylish fell for earlier in the season, she paired her swimsuit with red acetate cat-eye sunnies, layered necklaces including an initial charm, and fun, mismatched earrings.

So far, we’ve just seen front shots of this look, but given #EmRata’s penchant for the belfie, we’re holding out hope for a rear view. Not that she doesn’t look spectacular from any angle, and is giving Us toned-ab envy as she has all year!

Tell Us: What do you plan to wear to the beach for Labor Day weekend?

