Emma Roberts has changed her hair color over the past three months, from dark brown hair to lighter brown hair and then back to blonde. But, it turns out that her hair transformation back in August wasn’t the final shade she had her sights set on — the Scream Queens star debuted even lighter champagne locks and a shorter choppy bob on Sunday, September 24



It turns out that it took a trio of coloring sessions to get Roberts to her ideal shade of blonde, according to a post by her stylist, Riawna Capri of the Nine Zero One Salon in L.A. The hair pro shared the details of how she got Roberts to the perfect hue in her Instagram caption, and started by saying that three times really is the charm — and that it is nearly impossible to get the perfect blonde in one styling session. “Emma was brown Aug 3, and before that red 😳 this is her 3rd Blonding Appt, 3 trims, and her hair feels healthier than ever,” wrote Capri.



The stylist also suggested with every coloring appointment, that you snip the ends to erase all signs of damage. While Capri says that when you’re doing a big color change, don’t expect miracles overnight. Aside from spacing out coloring sessions, Capri also suggests that fellow stylists use some healthy hair helpers including: Olaplex (a treatment that protects from damage) in their lightener and Lumishine (a shine treatment) 9NV and 9V “to make that perfect champagne pop!”

