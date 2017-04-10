Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Oh, she slays! Michelle Rodriguez hit the red carpet for the premiere of The Fate of the Furious on Saturday, April 8, and Stylish has all the details on her gorgeous glow. The franchise’s Letty Ortiz (the longtime love interest of Dominic Toretto, played by Vin Diesel) stunned in a glimmering silver gown by Vivienne Westwood. Her makeup artist Melanie Inglessis was inspired by the glam frock!

Inglessis created a sultry gray smoky eye to complement the metallic dress, using Urban Decay’s 24/7 Glide-On Pencil in Demolition, a “dark maroon/gray,” on both top and bottom lash lines and smudged into lids to “define eyes,” she tells Stylish exclusively. Inglessis stroked on two coats of Westmore Beauty Red Carpet Lashes in black on lashes (including lower ones) to make eyes pop. Brows got a coat of color and a bit of heft with Westmore Beauty Lasting Effects Brow Gel in Dark Brunette.



To enhance Rodriguez’s “already gorgeous bronzed skin,” Inglessis blended on a touch of Westmore Beauty’s Coverage Perfector in Medium and the brand’s Sheer Accent Blush in 99 Problems. “The shade is so pretty and sheer yet gives a punch of color,” she tells Stylish.

A kiss of nude lip color completed the makeup. Inglessis chose Chanel’s Le Rouge Crayon de Couleur in Nude, the perfect complement to the smoky eyes. The sheer stick can be reapplied without a mirror.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

But let’s not forget Rodriguez’s rockin’ body! For a uniform golden glow on arms and décolleté, Inglessis blended on Westmore Body Coverage Perfector in Golden Radiance. If you’re wondering if the creamy hue is truly transfer-proof, consider this fun fact about the brand: The creator is McKenzie Westmore, host of SyFy’s Face Off, a competition show about special effects makeup.

Get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletter now!



