Oscar Gonzalez/NurPhoto via Getty

The beauty world is abuzz about Fenty Beauty these days. Not only has Rihanna launched one of the most talked about cosmetics collections in recent memory, but not two weeks after her debut collection, she announced the holiday goodies that are hitting the shelves in a few weeks time. And now, the Twitterverse is absolutely exploding because there are signs that Fenty Beauty is making strides into the skincare realm.



Rumors first started swirling when Popsugar reported that a screenshot snagged from @MrMouthAlmighty on twitter displayed a trademark application for skincare products reading “House of Fenty” above a list of goods and services including “non-medicated skincare preparations namely, creams, lotions, gels ad toners” so the Stylish sleuths can only assume that there are some pretty major skin treatments in the works courtesy of BadGalRiRi.



It just so happens that the same trademark document can be found on Justia, a database where anyone can research trademarks that are currently in the works. On this forum, more items are mentioned on the forms including “cleansers and peels; hand lotions, nail care preparations, artificial nails, nail polish, nail polish remover, temporary tattoos, bath gel, perfume” and more. The takeaway? There’s a whole lot coming from Fenty Beauty.



It must be pointed out that the original Fenty Beauty trademark was filed in 2014, so it could be a while before we are taking our Fenty face-beats off every night with Fenty Brand cleanser.





While we don’t know when Fenty Skincare will be hitting the shelves, we do know that Rihanna’s fans went bananas over the news on Twitter. Check out some of the best Twitter reactions below:

FENTYBEAUTY SKINCARE?? IM SHOOKETH — huski (@FarhanRzman) September 25, 2017

For Rihanna so loved the world that she gave us Fenty Beauty Make-Up and Skincare (John 3:16 NIV) — Parvati (@teztikelz) September 25, 2017

Me after I use my Fenty Skincare, then put on my Fenty Beauty, to have brunch and drink my Fenty Wine with my girls pic.twitter.com/hA39eAxxHh — Naomi Shambles ✨ (@Daimyan) September 24, 2017

RIHANNA'S COMING OUT WITH A SKINCARE LINE. TAKE MY MONEY!! pic.twitter.com/IFJSpqTAEE — M.🥀 (@MEENAVOGUEE) September 23, 2017

Tell Us: What kind of skincare products would you like to see from Fenty Beauty?

