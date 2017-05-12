Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto via Getty

Look dope on a dime! You don’t need to spend a lot to look like an It Girl. Exhibit A: The platform gingham shoes Bella Hadid just stepped out in are from Zara and cost just $60. You read right — just $60! Get them here before they sell out.

The cute yet chic fabric shoes have a covered platform — great for comfort! — plus a chunky heel and wide ankle strap. Think of them as instant style. Hadid’s shoes elevated a pretty basic outfit of cropped high-waisted Levi's jeans and an off-the-shoulder gray sweater, which, by the way, is from Aritzia and currently on sale for $62.50. (We’ve already ordered it!)

But as with all things, balance is key. Hadid just launched a collaboration with Chrome Hearts, Chrome Hearts x Bella. The model posted a picture on her Instagram account showing off a favorite design called the “bondage.” We can pretty much guarantee the collection will ring in way over $60!

Now, back to the shoes. What’s up with gingham and why should you want it in your closet? Gingham is a major spring trend. This season’s styles are less Dorothy, more vintage Brigitte Bardot. If that’s not enough incentive, consider this: Duchess Kate wore a tailored gingham dress to a charity event in London on March 23, and Sienna Miller rocked a belted Sonia Rykiel number at the photo call for The Lost City of Z on February 16.

