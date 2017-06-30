Courtesy of Adir Abergel

Making waves! Marisa Tomei slayed the red carpet for the Spider-Man: Homecoming premiere in L.A. on wednesday, June 28, rocking head-to-toe chic. The 53-year-old actress, who plays May Parker in the film, stunned in a plunging Zuhair Murad gown with a sheer panel that showed quite a bit of leg. Her hair also looked sexy, but in a decidedly more subtle way. The My Cousin Vinny star’s stylist, Adir Abergel, gave Us the 411 on the look, and also shared exclusive candid snaps of their red carpet glam session.



Abergel tells Us the two have been working together for 10 years. When they met at the Chateau Marmont to prep, “it was to fun to have a reunion. We just ended up hugging and laughing and having a great time,” says the stylist. As the two listened to tunes by Erykah Badu, Abergel set out to “make her look even more gorgeous, if that’s even possible,” he raved to Us.

To get started, Abergel had Tomei shampoo and condition with VirtueLabs Recovery for “soft, shiny and tangle-free hair,” he says. He then fortified her locks with a dab of Virtue Polish Un Frizz Cream from roots to ends to lock in moisture and prevent frizz.

After rough drying her hair about 70 percent, Abergel used a big round brush to fully dry sections “for a shiny, lustrous finish,” he says. Next: Sections were curled on a 1 1/4-inch styling iron. The key to the soft, sexy texture? Abergel curled sections from midshaft to ends only, which avoided adding lift at the roots. He finished the look with a light coat of Virtue’s 6-in-1 Styler potion through ends to “set the shape” before setting with hairspray “to lock the look in place for all night hold.”

The best news? “She has the most beautiful, naturally thick glossy hair that needs no extensions,” Abergel reveals to Us. That means that unlike many red carpet looks, this one is totally doable for mere mortals like Us, making it the ultimate summer style inspo!

