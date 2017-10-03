She’s a lady and a vamp! Olivia Culpo rocked the ultimate dark lip in Paris on Monday, October 2, proving once and for all that we have officially entered the prime season for a deep pout.



Wearing such a dramatic look can be intimidating, but luckily for Us, Culpo’s makeup artist Hung Vanngo (who created some of the most epic beauty moments this fashion month) shared exactly how he created Culpo’s look on his Instagram.



First and foremost there are two products essential to copy Culpo: a deep red lip that is so dark it’s almost purple and a heavy duty lash-maximizing, ultra-inky mascara . The focal point of the whole look is of course Culpo's pout, which was perfected with Marc Jacobs Beauty Le Marc Lip Crème in Editrix, but Vanngo pulled focus upward by complementing her lipstick with a heavy lash. According to his post, Vanngo used Marc Jacobs Beauty Velvet Noir Major Volume Mascara.



The key to keeping the look balanced of Course is Vanngo’s minimal touch: it all comes down to sheer complexion makeup for glowing skin and no contour or heavy bronzer and blush. This let the focus fall on Culpo's lashy-lashes and power lip without her makeup becoming too busy. For the final touches, Vanngo pared down the look so her eyes were framed with a subtle wash of nude on the lids, and naturally, and he groomed Culpo’s signature bushy brows to be brushed up and filled-in to perfection.



In other words: if you want to rock a seductive lip that is on the darker side, you don’t have to scrimp on other makeup, but instead make sure your look is balanced by properly framing the eyes. Consider this your new quick look to replicate when you need maximum impact but are short on time?

