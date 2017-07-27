Gotham/GC Images

The dog days of summer are here. With the warmer weather and slower schedules comes the looming seasonal shift. Some stars, such as Gigi Hadid, are already taking note with subtle changes in attire. The supermodel stepped out in NYC on Wednesday, July 26, rocking the shoe style that works just as well in July as it will in October: the mule.

The Adidas spokesmodel was wearing a pair of distressed vintage denim and a striped button down tee, but her glossy tan alligator closed-toe slides added a dressy factor to an otherwise casual outfit. But the best part about these mules — aside from the fact that they aren’t sandals, which allows wearing them beyond the warmer months — is the neutral color. That can be paired with dark browns in the fall, or entirely denim outfits in warmer months. Plus, mules like the ones Hadid wore can add an effortless element to a structured dress, or make a casual outfit of a tee and jean shorts significantly more polished.

Mules first came back on the scene this past winter, sparked by the trendy and constantly sold-out Gucci fur slides that were shown on the Fall/Winter 2016-2017 runway. In fact, Hadid wore a millennial pink pair of the Gucci mules to celebrate her 22nd birthday on April 23, proof hat she was an early adopter of the transitional trend.

