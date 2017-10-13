Gigi x Maybelline’s First Product Drops Today — Here’s How to Get It

Jacopo Raule/Getty

Earlier this week we came to you with big news: Gigi Hadid is getting her own Maybelline capsule collection. Well consider yourself #blessed #BLESSED because today the Gigi x Maybelline Jetsetter palette launched exclusively at Boots UK!



The supermodel quite literally leads the jet-set life so we can think of no better human to create a compact beauty kit that has all of the essentials you need for a quick jaunt. Here’s what we know about the jet-setter palette thus far: it is complete with eyeshadow, concealer, blush, bronzer, highlighter, mascara and lip balm. Literally everything you could need for your day-to-day in one convenient package.



As for the shades included, Hadid has you covered with her better than the basics. Not only is there a peachy blush, classic bronzer and a shimmering champagne highlighter, but it also includes chic neutral shades with a shimmer that can be worn during the day and kicked up a notch into a smokey eye for an evening out. Oh and, the Jetsetter palette comes complete with a blush for your blush, highlighter and bronzer, as well as a dual-ended eyeshadow brush that will come in handy for blending out your sultry eye makeup.



The Jetsetter palette is currently sold out at boots.co.uk for 29 Great British Pounds, but if you’re not willing to splurge on the dollar conversion, the beauty goody will launch stateside at Ulta, as well.





And the other items in the collection? We don’t know much else, but we do know Gigi will be granting us all the gift of a kick-ass red lipstick as well as a brilliant and flattering assortment of nudes.

