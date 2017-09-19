The hits just keep coming from Glossier. The millennial beauty brand has launched not one, but three major products in the last six weeks (a face powder and a body wash and moisturizer duo) and they have confirmed their latest upcoming product: a fragrance called Glossier You.



That’s right, the beauty brand that turned skincare on its head is about to make strides into personal scent and from what Stylish has seen, we are on board. The new perfume, which is said to be a subtle take on musk and iris, will reportedly launch at the end of next month, giving Us all ample time to set our calendar notifications. And you’ll want to set an alert —going by how quickly fans snatched up the brand’s Wowder Powder, you’ll want to hop on it.



As for the details — there aren’t many yet, but brand founder Emily Weiss revealed to Vogue that the first-ever fragrance from the brand will be subtle with equal parts powder and the zing of fresh-cut Iris. “I want it to smell like you boyfriend’s neck after he has been wearing cologne for eight hours” she told the magazine.



Another thing we know for certain? Glossier’s trademark millennial pink packaging (perfect for #TopShelfies) will also be featured in Glossier You.

Stay tuned for more information, Stylish is on the case!

