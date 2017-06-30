Nancy Rivera/INSTARimages.com

Buh-bye, boho bends! Looks like Hailey Baldwin has ditched her signature ‘do. The 20-year-old Guess model is known for her naturally wavy mane, which she keeps at lob length, but perhaps no more.

The Ouai, celeb hairstylist Jen Atkin’s haircare brand, posted a snapshot of Baldwin to their Instagram account on Thursday, June 29, with her blonde locks styled pin straight, a definite departure from her typical mermaid fashion



Leave ✂️ if you’re thinking of cutting your hair like @haileybaldwin. A post shared by OUAI Haircare (@theouai) on Jun 28, 2017 at 8:04pm PDT

Baldwin appears in a strapless purple dress and chunky oversized hoops in the photo, which is captioned “Leave *scissor emoji* if you’re thinking of cutting your hair like @haileybaldwin.” The model’s hair appears to be a few inches shorter than normal, bluntly chopped to graze her shoulders.

While the change-up might not be permanent (as far as Stylish can tell), Baldwin is no stranger to mixing things up with her look. Back in February, the model added shaggy layers to her strands, following a brief period with pastel hair in January.

Prior to that, Baldwin ditched the blonde look for her naturally light-brown hair in late 2016, before returning to her highlighted California-girl coloring.

The bluntly cut bob is the haircut of the summer. It’s been sported by Kendall Jenner, Mila Kunis, Lindsay Lohan, and briefly by Selena Gomez in recent months, but the list of celebs making the hack (even temporarily) grows by the day.

Tell Us: Do you think that Hailey should stick with a sleekly styled blunt bob?

