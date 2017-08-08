BACKGRID

Leave it to Hailey Baldwin to introduce Us to the affordable version of the wildly trend and even more wildly expensive sock boot. While the fashion-forward style was put on the map as a result of designs by Yeezy and Stuart Weitzman, those versions of the look run upwards of $2,000 and $500, respectively. But the pair that Hailey Baldwin can’t stop wearing? Well, they retail for $161.

BACKGRID

The 20-year-old model has stepped out not once, but twice, recently wearing the Tony Bianco Diddy Stretch Booty. First, Baldwin rocked the boots with a dressier ensemble to attend Karlie Kloss’ 25th Birthday party in West Hollywood on Thursday, August 3. The Topshop model paired the staple with a gray Milly stretch silk fractured bias slip dress

Then, in a turn for the more casual, Baldwin rocked the stretchy booties with an oversized graphic tee and loose khaki pants with rolled cuffs, while out and about in L.A. on Saturday, August 5. Clearly, the sock boot works just as well for daytime errands as it does for a formal fête.

The sock boot trend was started by the Yeezy by Kanye West Collection, which had Kim Kardashian, Emily Ratajkowski and of course, Hailey Baldwin taking up the style for themselves. Then, the trend grew even bigger when Kendall Jenner sported a similar style by Gianvito Rossi, and Gigi and Bella Hadid both rocked the Stuart Weitzman Clinger Booties in the same style.

The Diddy Stretch Booty is available at Nordstrom.com.

Tell Us: What do you think about the sock boot trend?

Be a trendsetter! Sign up now for the Stylish by Us Weekly newslettersto get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox.