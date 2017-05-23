Edward Berthelot/Getty

Haley Bennett’s career is reaching a fever pitch. Not only does the starlet have a role in the upcoming Thank You For Your Service, but she also just landed a new beauty deal. The Girl on the Train Actress signed on to be the face of Chloé’s upcoming 10th Anniversary campaign for their signature fragrance.

The scent, which is a classic in it’s own right, has boasted a number of famous faces as it’s representatives, like Dree Hemingway, Clémence Poésy, Chloe Sevigny, and Anja Rubik. The thread here? It’s the ultimate cool-girl scent, so Bennett couldn’t be a better fit to be the face of the modern, carefree Chloé gal.

“I have been a fan of Chloe for many years, so it came as a huge honor and privilege to be chosen as the face of this campaign," Bennett said in a statement via brand representatives. The star added that she is proud to represent a brand that has always celebrated strong women because Chloé is synonymous with femininity and freedom.

Haley’s new campaign is set to launch in Fall 2017. Until then, we’re willing to bet, you’ll only see more of this starlet from here on out.