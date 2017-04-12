Hair today, more tomorrow! If you’re obsessed with Jenna Dewan Tatum's Instagram (along with Us and 3.9 million others!), you may have noticed her post of a gorgeous pic of herself with a super long, swingy genie ponytail. But wait: Didn’t Tatum, 36, have the haircut of the moment, the totally major wob (“wavy bob”), like, yesterday?
We went straight to Dewan’s hairstylist, Kristin Ess (who also happens to have the most covetable locks herself and a new line exclusive to Target), to get the skinny on the transformation. Ess let Stylish in on the how-to for the look and tells Us it just happens to be the “easiest way for girls with short hair to go long for a day.” Plus, it’s “an amazing low-maintenance festival look that helps keep you cool” since hair is off the shoulders, Ess tells Stylish.
To get the “party pony,” (Ess’ moniker for the look) rub a dollop of Curls Blueberry Curl Control Paste between palms, then run through hair from the hairline back through ends “to slick everything down.” Next, brush hair back into a high ponytail, secured just at the top of the crown. Wrap one “razor-straight” hair extension around the base of the ponytail, then wrap a 1-inch section of hair from the underside of the ponytail around the base to “hide the weft of the extensions.” And that’s it — you’ve created the illusion of long hair and a style that will last all day or night!
Get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletter now!