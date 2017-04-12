Hair today, more tomorrow! If you’re obsessed with Jenna Dewan Tatum's Instagram (along with Us and 3.9 million others!), you may have noticed her post of a gorgeous pic of herself with a super long, swingy genie ponytail. But wait: Didn’t Tatum, 36, have the haircut of the moment, the totally major wob (“wavy bob”), like, yesterday?

those Tuesday vibes #Repost @kristin_ess ・・・ What I think I look like after hiking once. 😂😂😂 #dreambig #leggoalsAF A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennaldewan) on Apr 11, 2017 at 5:03pm PDT

We went straight to Dewan’s hairstylist, Kristin Ess (who also happens to have the most covetable locks herself and a new line exclusive to Target), to get the skinny on the transformation. Ess let Stylish in on the how-to for the look and tells Us it just happens to be the “easiest way for girls with short hair to go long for a day.” Plus, it’s “an amazing low-maintenance festival look that helps keep you cool” since hair is off the shoulders, Ess tells Stylish.

To get the “party pony,” (Ess’ moniker for the look) rub a dollop of Curls Blueberry Curl Control Paste between palms, then run through hair from the hairline back through ends “to slick everything down.” Next, brush hair back into a high ponytail, secured just at the top of the crown. Wrap one “razor-straight” hair extension around the base of the ponytail, then wrap a 1-inch section of hair from the underside of the ponytail around the base to “hide the weft of the extensions.” And that’s it — you’ve created the illusion of long hair and a style that will last all day or night!

Get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletter now!