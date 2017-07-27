Rowan Blanchard has her shortest haircut yet, courtesy of celebrity stylist Laurie Heaps. The 16-year-old Girl Meets World star cut off a total of nine inches of her thick, shiny brown hair, unveiling the new look on her Instagram on Sunday, July 22.

Heaps, as it happens, debuted the look on her Instagram on July 20 with a captionless photo depicting the Worlds Awayactress showing off her freshly styled mane. Blanchard’s look was complete with lilac eyeshadow and a matching casual lilac striped tank.

The cut, Heaps tells Us, was actually created using a razor. “I cut her hair with a razor and shears to give the ends texture,” said the stylist. Then, after blowing the starlet’s hair dry straight, Heaps cut in more edges to the look to “keep it modern.”

To create Blanchard’s cool-girl waves, Heaps used the Biosilk Titanium 1” Flat Iron and White Sands Liquid Texture Medium Thermal Styling Spray. “After sectioning the hair, create the waves by starting at brow level and then work your way down the hair. The key to this technique is moving your wrist in opposite directions,” said Heaps, who added that leaving the ends straight adds an effortlessness to the look.

Edward Berthelot/Getty

Finally, Heaps used OUAI Finishing Crème to work through the ends and create texture, setting the look in place with OUAI Soft Hair Spray.

Tell Us: Will you be trying this technique to copy Blanchard’s effortless waves?

