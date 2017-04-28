Lea Michele’s new album Places is out today and it’s awesome! Gearing up for the launch, Michele hit her record label, Columbia Records, wearing a ‘do that gave Us some serious hair goals.

Naturally, Stylish has Michele’s hairstylist, Sarah Potempa, on speed dial, so we reached out to get the skinny on the Brigitte Bardot-inspired half updo with major height at the crown.

“We wanted a modern ’60s feeling, so we added volume to fresh spring waves,” Potempa, who’s been working with Michele for a whopping 12 years, tells Stylish.

To create the languid waves, Potempa divided hair into sections, then curled each one with the Beachwaver S1.25. She then created that sexy, undone texture by spraying a styling brush with flexible hairspray and brushing through curled sections to make them look "lived-in,” she says. After the waves were done, she boosted height at the crown.

And this is where it gets interesting! Think it’s tricky to get that cool, retro French-girl bump at the crown? Think again! Potempa used the Half Up, a mini-bun maker she designed, to fashion the height. All you do is open it, slide the top section of hair through, pinch it closed, slide it down and roll it under until you’re at the right height. Hello, Bardot!

