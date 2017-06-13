Walter McBride/WireImage

All that glitters is not gold — sometimes it’s rose gold, at least where Olivia Wilde is concerned. The 33-year-old star, who recently made her Broadway debut in George Orwell’s 1984, attended the 2017 Tony Awards in New York City, on Sunday, June 11, looking every bit the immaculate vision in a shimmering red Michael Kors frock, rose gold makeup and simply slicked back blunt bob.

Wilde prepped for the evening with celebrity makeup artist Hung Vanngo, who created a youthful contrast to the star’s ultra-glam crimson dress.

Roger Wong/INSTARimages.com

For Wilde’s fresh-faced look, Vanngo pampered her skin with True Botanicals Resurfacing Moisture Mask to exfoliate and boost hydration, following with a hydrating serum and Marc Jacobs Beauty Under(cover) Perfecting Coconut Face Primer for a flawless base.

Vanngo left Wilde’s skin sheer, opting to add Marc Jacobs Beauty Re(Marc)able Full Cover Concealer in 3 Young to areas where she needed more cover. For Wilde’s warm, healthy glow, Vanngo used a combination of Marc Jacobs Beauty Air Blush Soft Glow Duo in 504 Kink & Kisses on the cheeks and Marc Jacobs Beauty O!mega Bronzer Perfect Tan across the cheekbones, temples and chin.

The peachy gold eye that Wilde wore was created by sketching Marc Jacobs Beauty Highliner Gel Eye Crayon Eyeliner in Sunset 74, a golden-bronze shade, along the top and bottom lash line. Then, Vanngo applied a bit of the eyeliner onto the actress’ eyelid and quickly blended that out for a base color. On top of the eyeliner, Vanngo used the rose gold eyeshadow from Marc Jacobs Beauty Style Eye-con No 7 Plush Eyeshadow in The Lover 220, blending and diffusing the edges of the shadow with the pearly, nude shade from the same palette.

Wilde’s lips had the same peachy-nude hue as her eyes, tying the whole look together. Vanngo used Marc Jacobs Beauty New Nudes Sheer Gel Lipstick in In the Mood 152. And the makeup artist also added definition to the shape of Olivia’s lips with Marc Jacobs Beauty Poutliner Longwear Lip Liner Pencil in Nude(ist) 300.

The warm, peachy gold tones lent to an ultramodern look that was a departure from the classic Hollywood vibe that Wilde’s Michael Kors gown gave. On his choice to keep the star;s look youthful and understated, Vanngo explained to Stylish, “I didn’t want to make it too obvious and give her red lips. Instead, I opted to do a fresh, peachy beauty look as it's one of my favorite looks to do.”

Get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletter now!