Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Priyanka Chopra was one of the many stars to have a scene-stealing beauty moment at the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards in NYC on Monday, June 5.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

The 34-year-old Baywatch star attended the sartorial celebration wearing a sparkling Michael Kors Collection dress. She complimented the simple look with slicked back hair and a deep side part. Chopra’s lipstick, on the other hand, provided an elegant contrast to her restrained dress and makeup.

Celebrity makeup artist Yumi Mori used Chantecaille products to create the lip for Chopra, mixing Chantecaille Lip Chic in Dahlia and Chantecaille Matte Chic in Carmen to get the bright berry red color.

To tie the look together, Mori applied a sheer wash of color to Chopra’s cheeks. “I dabbed Lip Chic in Gaia, a dark burgundy with hints of gold flecks onto the apples of her cheeks to add color and dimension,” she said, via press release.

Tell Us: What do you think of Chopra’s bold look?

Get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletter now!