James Franco is an actor, director, writer, artist and philanthropist, and as of Thursday, May 25, the multi-hyphenate is now also the face of the new Coach fragrance, Coach for Men. Known for his rebellious spirit, the rugged yet refined Franco, 39, is a perfect representation of the Coach man.

Coach creative director Stuart Vevers said in a statement via Coach’s publicist, “James is the quintessential-cool Coach guy. He’s handsome, there’s a bit of danger and he’s thoughtful and challenging, energetic and prolific.” Vevers added that Franco is the embodiment of many references of American style that the creative director has used for his collections at Coach. Franco did play James Dean in the 2001 biopic, after all.

On his collaboration with Vevers, Franco said in the press release, “There are a lot of references to Coach tradition in his designs, but with an added spin, and that is something I have done in my creative work.” The Oscar-nominated actor also added that he greatly enjoyed the experience working Coach and Vevers.

This isn’t Franco’s first time as the face of a fragrance either. In 2013, he was named as the face of Gucci’s fragrance, Made to Measure, and also appeared in the Gucci by Gucci fragrance campaigns in years past. Obviously, fragrance spokesmodel is yet another role at which the talented Franco excels.

We at Stylish could not imagine a better pairing and look forward to the launch of Coach for Men in September 2017.

