Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

At the Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2016 show in NYC on Wednesday, September 6, Julianne Moore absolutely slayed in a ruched black number by the designer and matching strappy black stilettos, but her makeup was the true scene-stealer. She wore a stunning gold rose eye look that’s perfect for fall!



Gary Gershoff/WireImage

The star of Tom Ford’s 2009 film, A Single Man adorned her lids with a wash of soft metallic shadow that imparted a subtle dewiness, while smudged, smokey brown liner added definition. Rose gold tones were also echoed in the rest of the actress’ makeup, with a warm flush and peachy-pink nude lip. The effect? A sultry look that you’ll want to replicate for your next big night out.



The hue has been popping up in everything from makeup to hair accessories to bags for several seasons now, and we predict we’ll be seeing even more of it in the coming weeks. After all, it’s a universally flattering shade that also happens to be incredibly glamorous.



While the exact products that Moore used have yet to be reported, Tom Ford Cream and Powder Eye Color in the shade 03 Peach would be a close match for her glowy eyelid shade. And if you’re looking to emulate Moore’s subtly sexy nude lip, dab Tom Ford lip color in the shade 13 Blush Nude onto your pout.



Want more rose gold in your life? Read our essential guide to working the hue into your travel gear. But keep your passport handy. Once you see the goodies you might be inspired to take a trip!



