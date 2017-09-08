ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty

It was an all-American beauty moment when Kaia Gerber made her runway debut at the Calvin Klein Spring/Summer 2018 show on Thursday, September 7. The first time catwalker strut her stuff with a bold brow look that reminded Stylish of the OG iconic Calvin Klein model, Brooke Shields.



ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty

The minimalist and classically understated makeup for the show was created by makeup artist extraordinaire Pat McGrath, who framed Gerber’s fresh face with groomed and brushed up brows that were at once bold and shapely, yet pared down.



The key to nailing the look, which the Marc Jacobs Beauty spokesmodel rocked with confidence as she sashayed down the runway for the the very first time, is to fill in brows where they are sparse and to brush them up — but not overdraw them.



Want to snag the look for yourself? Start by brushing up your eyebrows to find sparse areas and lightly fill-in gaps with a brow pencil, such as the IT Cosmetics Brow Power Universal Brow Pencil. Then, set the look by once more brushing-up your brows with Marc Jacobs Beauty Brow Tamer Grooming Gel.

The result? A fresh face that makes extra makeup practically unnecessary.



Gerber’s runway brow is the new classic, that’s a Stylish guarantee.



Tell Us: Will you be trying the brushed-up brow?

Be a trendsetter! Download the Us Weekly app to get celeb fashion, beauty tips and more delivered directly to your iPhone.