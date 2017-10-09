BACKGRID

Kaia Gerber may not have been alive in the '90s, but she sure is nailing the grunge look like a woman who lived through the decade on-trend. The 16 year-old model, who returned from a whirlwind debut at Fashion Month, displayed her style chops while out and about this past week, while rocking leopard print pants and accomplishing the impossible: making them looK understated.



The runway star was spotted rocking a pair of high-waisted and slightly flared cropped leopard print pants, which she paired with a cropped sleeveless turtleneck (with ribbing that added an extra touch of pizzazz) and peekaboo bra straps. Seems simple, but it’s her accessories that make the outfit. Gerber's oversized hoops and purse with chain detailing brought the look into 2017 by providing touches of un-grunge glamour — a contrast that we are living for.



Stylish is digging Gerber’s punk-inspired get-up (further proof that it’s your accessories that make or break your look), but we couldn’t help but notice that it’s her R13 combat boots that are her aesthetic calling-card. Not only has the Marc Jacobs campaign model rocked her signature shoe with elegant blouses, but she’s also worn them with trendy sun dresses, and even casual looks consisting of denim cut-offs and tees.

Our takeaway? You can make any outfit item seem infinitely chicer if you rely on your favorite and most-trusted accessories — and they can even allow you to make more daring fashion choices!



