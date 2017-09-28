Mehdi Taamallah/NurPhoto via Getty

During her meteoric rise to the top of the modeling charts, 16-year-old model Kaia Gerber has quickly become synonymous with combat boots. But in the spirit of Fashion Week, Gerber decided to switch up her look and experiment with a pair of quirky Mary Janes — a 180 degree turn!



Gerber was spotted leaving her hotel in Paris wearing a pair of triple-buckled patent leather Mary Janes by the Kooples, the cool-girl take on the back-to-school classic. Keeping the rest of her look avant-garde, the model prodigy was also sporting a pair of black and red gothic style striped trousers also by the Kooples — a bit Beetlejuice, perhaps, but still super chic. She also wore a short sleeved bodysuit that revealed a sliver of skin at the sides.

While her pants were punk, her shoes were dainty, proving that Gerber has truly mastered the art of the high-fashion contrast. The Marc Jacobs beauty spokesmodel also accessorized her look with a pair of Roberi & Fraud shades and a structured Stalvey handbag that gave off major ladylike vibes.



The takeaway? Mary Janes don’t have to be juvenile, it all comes down to how you style them — and Gerber clearly passes the test. The teen sensation is clearly learning from her biggest runway moments — she rocked Mary Janes just a few days ago as she strut her stuff down the runway at Bottega Veneta. Plus, Gerber and her supermodel mother Cindy Crawford have been seen wearing twinning looks recently, so who knows we might see the mother-daughter duo wearing matching Mary Janes sometime soon.

Tell Us: what do you think of Gerber’s cool-girl-but-still-school-girl style?

