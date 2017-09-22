Another day, another beauty launch — but this one is major! The fierce lady behind some of the most iconic lit-from-within glowing beauty looks spotted on the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Joyce Bonelli, is making her foray into the makeup market. Coming in hot in 2018: Joyce Bonelli Cosmetiques.



BUSINESS CALLS LIKE 💸💸💸® wearing lipstick shade KTHANKSBYE 💋® on my lips and eyes JOYCE BONELLI COSMÉTIQUES® A post shared by CEO: jOYCEBONELLi COSMÉTIQUES® (@joycebonelli) on Sep 21, 2017 at 11:02pm PDT

So far, the details are scant, but we do know a few tidbits, courtesy of Bonelli who teased the launch on her Instagram. The makeup artist gave an inside look into what would be coming in two shots.



In the first pic, Bonelli appears in a glittering face mask, called the Glitter Scrub Enzyme Mask, which we can assume will both eliminate the need for fancy Snapchat filters and slough off dead skin cells. She is also wearing a high shine burgundy lip called Bring Me Money, which she dubs the "Latex Lip" — so we also know that we’re going to be seeing some game-changing patent-effect lipsticks coming our way too.



The second shot that Bonelli shared shows her wearing a red lipstick called KTHANKSBYE on both her eyes and lips, a sign that products are formulated for multiple uses.And we’re psyched because who doesn’t love a multi-tasker?



Bonelli didn’t tease a highlighter for the collection, but given her penchant for creating an otherworldly glow on the entire Kardashian clan, Stylish is willing to bet (praying hands emoji) that the line will include strobing products as well.



The official date of the Joyce Bonelli Cosmetiques launch and product pricing, as well as a full product lineup hasn’t been shared at this time, but if this is any indication, 2018 is going to be a major year for high-impact Kardashian-approved beauty. Stay tuned for updates!



