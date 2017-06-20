James Whatling / MEGA

Off to the races! On Monday, June 19, Duchess Kate and Prince William attended the Royal Ascot races in Berkshire, England, and in typical fashion looked exquisite!

The Duchess of Cambridge, 35, attended the annual horse-racing event wearing a bespoke white floral lace Alexander McQueen dress with long-sleeves and a mini-peplum at the waist. The frock featured a high-neck (a style favorite of younger sis, Pippa too!) as well as a cinched waist.

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty

For her accessories, Duchess Kate wore nude suede pumps and a beige clutch, plus a white fascinator with floral and pearl appliqué. The topper accented the Duchess of Cambridge’s signature sleek chignon.

The mother of Prince George and Princess Charlotte finished the look with her signature slate smoky eye, dusty nude lip and rosy cheeks — perfect for a day in the sun.

Duchess Kate has worn white lace to the Ascot races in the past. Last year, she sported a similar style mid-length Dolce & Gabbana design.

Prince William, 34, meanwhile looked dapper in a traditional tailcoat and top hat for the formal affair. The royal couple were accompanied by Queen Elizabeth II, who wore a vivid lime green coat and matching hat.

Get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletter now!