BACKGRID

A classic white tank will never go out of style. Arguably the most versatile of wardrobe staples, it pairs just as well with cutoffs and flats during the day as it does with sophisticated accessories and edgy jeans at night (See: Kendall Jenner's August 15 look.)



The 21-year-old’s Re/Done design is a supermodel staple (Bella Hadid has worn it, too) and the way Jenner styled the ultra-flattering top, which tapers at the bust for a more feminine silhouette, elevated the simple cut. The Adidas spokesmodel rocked it with high-waisted jeans in a dark faded wash and a white snakeskin belt. Her white shoulder bag added a ladylike touch and square-toe Kurt Geiger booties added edge. Jenner also complemented the look with a sun-kissed glow.



Jenner’s supermodel pal Bella Hadid demonstrated another way wear the tank while out and about in NYC on July 17. Hadid took a more laidback approach with relaxed fit Citizens of Humanity jeans, a pair of sunglasses from older sister Gigi’s collection with Vogue Eyewear, Nude Topshop boots, Bagatiba chunky hoops and a Dior bag.



Get on the waitlist to be the first to know when this currently sold-out style is back in stock.



Tell Us: What do you think of how Jenner elevated her white tank top look?



Be a trendsetter! Download the Us Weekly app to get celeb fashion, beauty tips and more delivered directly to your iPhone.