Raymond Hall/GC Images

Once, twice, three times a lady! Kerry Washington knows how to rock a red carpet. So, we at Stylish continually look forward to her public appearances, because they inevitably give Us all of the ladylike glamour inspiration we could ever need. But when Washington wears three insanely gorgeous outfits in less than 24 hours? Well, that has to be addressed, because each moment was better than the last!



The Scandal star is currently doing the rounds to promote the upcoming season of her hit primetime show and she pulled out all the stops for her first two appearances on Wednesday October 4.



For the taping of GMA in the morning, Washington seized upon the good weather (can you say Indian Summer?) and rocked a gorgeous and colorful floral knee-length Cushnie et Ochs frock, which she paired with fall appropriate gray-blue spikey stiletto pumps from Casadei. Keeping in line with the sophistication of her dress, the 40-year-old star wore her hair in loose waves, but also coordinated her pink flush and magenta lip to the floral pattern in her midi-dress.



James Devaney/GC Images

Later that day, the Save the Last Dance actress made her way over to tape a segment for the Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Her drop-dead gorgeous look stayed floral, but took a flirtier route. Washington wore a shimmering silvery and pink brocade floral Dolce & Gabbana frock, which she paired with millennial pink velvet Paul Andrew strappy sandals and a Christian Louboutin Handbag.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

If her outfit for The Late Show was uber girly, well then Washington’s hair and makeup took the feminine vibes to the next level. Not only did the Neutrogena spokesmodel wear her hair in a cute I Dream of Jeannie style pony, but she paired the look with a sumptuous Neutrogena lip that she designed herself. The shade in question: Velvet Wine (Nicole Kidman also rocked this lippie to the Emmy’s — a testament to it’s ability to flatter a wide range of skin tones).



For her third fabulous sartorial choice in 24 hours, Washington wore a black and white tweed Faith Connexion mini dress, bright red leather Stuart Weitzman over-the-knee boots and Linda Farrow x No. 21 sunglasses on October 5 on the way to GMA.



To complement her bright and fall-festive look, Washington kept her makeup natural and her hair in an asymmetrical updo that was equal parts soft and sexy.

Good Style? It’s handled.

By clicking on a link to a product or brand listed on our website, we may receive compensation from the company that owns that product or brand.



Get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletter now!