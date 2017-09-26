Raymond Hall/GC Images

How do you take a daytime casual outfit to date-night sexy with one quick tweak? Just ask Selena Gomez — she’s an expert. The pop princess stepped out on Monday, September 25 rocking the perfect laid-back outfit, with one exception: her red hot Stuart Weitzman Nudist sandals.



Raymond Hall/GC Images

The “Fetish” singer was spotted leaving her NYC apartment in a soft blue Rouje silk blouse with a low neckline, which she paired with classic high-waisted retro-style jeans. Keeping in line with her casual attire, Gomez wore minimal and swept her hair back in a simple bun.



But the thing that elevated her look was her glamorous choice of footwear. The bright red hue of her sandals wasn’t just flirty, it provided the perfect transition to after-dark dressing.



This isn’t the first time the “Bad Liar” singer rocked the same strappy stilettos to watch her boyfriend, The Weeknd, perform at a New York Fashion Week party. Consider this proof that that the shoe can as easily be worn with a party dress as it can with a pair of classic jeans.



Of course, Gomez also carried an ivory Selena Grace handbag from her capsule collection with Coach that launched for fall. The lesson? A good pair of shoes can take any outfit to sexy new heights.



Tell Us: What do you think of Gomez’s styling trick?



