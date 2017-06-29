Lily Collins just schooled Us in looking chic and staying cool for the summer. The To the Bone actress, 28, made an appearance on the The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, June 28, with her brunette lob not perfectly coiffed, but styled to look like it was still wet.



First a standing ovation from @FestivaldeCannes — and now @JimmyFallon?! Feeling so lucky. Thanks for having me on @FallonTonight again last night Jimmy! #OKJA is out today! Make sure to watch it!... A post shared by Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins) on Jun 28, 2017 at 6:06pm PDT

The look, which was created by celebrity hair stylist DJ Quintero, just might be summer 2017’s version of bedhead. Not only does it save a step in the mornings, but as modeled by Collins, wet hair can look elegant.

Collin’s low-key ‘do was contrasted by her ultra-glam emerald eyeshadow and sharply arched brows. According to makeup artist Vincent Oquendo’s Instagram, Lancôme products were used to create the Studio 54-esque vibes.

Like poetry #lilycollins 🕊 A post shared by Vincent Oquendo (@makeupvincent) on Jun 27, 2017 at 2:37pm PDT

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Adding to the glamour was Collins' gold lamé mid-length dress with a deep V. The frock, which was designed by Christian Siriano, looked right out of Saturday Night Fever in the best way possible.

Copper goddess lily. #christiansiriano #fall2017 @marielwashere @robzangardi #lilycollins A post shared by Christian Siriano (@csiriano) on Jun 28, 2017 at 2:06pm PDT

The Okja actress isn’t the only fashionplate to rock the wet look recently. Kim Kardashian, Ashley Olsen and Gigi Hadid have stepped out with purposely damp hair in the past few weeks. Looks like wet hair might be the cool-girl way to keep a look modern and fresh, even in the sweltering summer heat.

