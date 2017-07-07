Lupita Nyong’o has a new hairstyle for summer, and Stylish is obsessed! The Queen of Katwe star, 34, is known for frequently changing up her short natural hair, serving endless inspiration with geometric and angular updos, textured half-up styles and side-parted Afros. And now the Lancôme ambassador has taken the hairstyle of 2017 (a.k.a. the bob) to the next level in a way that only she can.

Sometimes it's summer so easily! #buddies A post shared by Lupita Nyong'o (@lupitanyongo) on Jul 3, 2017 at 10:40am PDT

Not only is the Non-Stop star wearing her hair in twists, but she is rocking said twists in a chic bobbed cut — a literal twist on the endlessly flattering style.

Nyong’o posted photos of the new look to her Instagram over the 4th of July holiday weekend. In the first photo, the Star Wars: The Last Jedi actress is posing with three friends decked in formal attire under a rainbow. She captioned the snap, “Sometimes it’s summer so easily! #buddies.” Nyong’o also posted a shot of herself posing poolside and sporting a black and white striped bikini and denim button-down, running her hands through her chin-length twists. She paired the photo with a cheeky caption: “Fourth #TotallyCandidPhoto.”

According to Refinery29, the twists were styled by a local hairdresser in Los Angeles. But as Nyong’o told Vogue in a video short in 2014, she actually knows how to box braid, cornrow and twist her hair herself. As the star explained, she got lessons from an aunt back in Kenya when she found subpar hair service during her undergraduate experience in the U.S.

