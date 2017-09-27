Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic (3)

Mandy Moore stepped out for the premiere of This Is Us in Los Angeles on Tuesday, September 26, rocking a quirky and feminine slip dress by Rosie Assoulin that did not disappoint.



The gown, which cut off mid-calf, had multiple panels of colors, orange, navy and ivory with silver brocade embellishment. It was also adorned with Swarovski crystals and a fabric corsage detail on one shoulder.



Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

That wasn’t Moore’s only A+ styling decision. The actress teamed her frock with navy Sophia Webster Rosalind heels, a classic Edie Parker clutch and Atelier Swarovski by Peter Pilotto earrings and rings. The unexpected pairing of color, floral accents, metallic details and patterned embellishment came together for a sensational red carpet ensemble.



Also on point? Moore’s hair and makeup. Her burnished red lip and terra cotta smokey eye went beautifully with the warm tone of her dress. And her brown hair was set in sleek waves by Ashley Streicher, who used Garnier Fructis Style Texture Tease to set the look, which makes sense — Moore was just announced as the the brand’s new spokesperson!



This continues the good news for the star, who recently opened up about her engagement to Taylor Goldsmith. She told Us on the red carpet, "This is my second go-round," referencing her seven-year marriage to her ex, singer Ryan Adams that ended in 2016. "I feel like I eloped before and I think I'll probably keep it very small again. I've never been the girl that wanted to wear a white dress. No judgement, but it's not for me. I think it'll be just as small with family and friends. Quiet, no bridal magazines for me."



