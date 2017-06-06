Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen hit the red carpet at the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards in NYC on Monday, June 5, proving once and for all that you don’t have to abandon your everyday look just because you’re attending a formal function.

Nominated for the prestigious Womenswear Designer of the Year and Accessories Designer of the Year awards for their line The Row, the sisters, 30, rocked outfits from their collection and their signature tousled bed-head.

The twins worked with Dove celebrity stylist Mark Townsend to achieve their sophisticated undone ‘dos. For Mary-Kate’s sandy blonde mane, Townsend explained that he wanted to keep the look as natural as possible, allowing her texture to come through. “I applied Dove Curls Defining Mousse to her damp hair, and then lightly diffused her locks,” he said, adding that using a diffuser is better way to emphasize natural texture than blow-drying with a round brush.

To define Mary-Kate’s signature waves, Townsend used an R Session Pro Tools Double Barrel iron. For varying size and tightness of the wave, Townsend explained that he wrapped her strands in a figure-8 pattern around the barrels, alternating between that and using the iron as a simple curling wand.

KCS Presse / MEGA

Townsend then sprayed Mary-Kate’s ends with Sally Hershberger 24K Beach Glam Mineral Wave Spray and followed up with a touch of Dove Flexible Hold Hairspray on a natural bristle toothbrush to tame flyaways.

As for Ashley, her hair was also kept as natural as possible, but instead of using a diffuser, Townsend worked with her air-dried hair. “Ashley’s hair has some curl in the back, so I sprayed large sections with Dove Flexible hold hairspray, and then wrapped each section through an R Session Pro Tools Double Barrel Iron,” he said. Townsend emphasized that using a double barrel iron is what stretched Ashley’s curls into waves. To finish, Townsend sprayed a touch of Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray throughout. Et voila! You have the secret to the signature Olsen family cool- girl hair.

