Courtesy Kat Von D

Every woman is a little bit saint, a little bit sinner — at least according to Kat Von D. Following immense demand from the Kat Von D Beauty’s fans on social media, the Saint + Sinner collection has returned with the two fragrances and a reimagined look. Each scent is inspired by the two sides within the star and a celebration of the duality within each and every one of us, according to a press release.

The original Saint + Sinner scents packaging has gotten a major makeover since its 2009 debut. The flacon bottles (black for sinner, white for saint) have a design which was hand-sketched by the makeup maven, and the shape of the product was chosen because it mimics the shape of the human heart when you hold it in your hand.

As for the actual scents, Saint is dreamy, romantic and alluring with notes of mirabelle plum, jasmine and caramel. Sinner, on the other hand, is dark, sultry and empowering with notes of mandarin, vanilla and cinnamon. And of course, both scents can be worn alone or layered with one another.

The re-released Saint + Sinner have caused quite a stir. In an Instagram post on Saturday, July 8, Kat Von D Beauty thanked fans for their support with a pic of the bottles. “We can't thank you guys enough for making our beloved Saint and Sinner fragrances #1 at Sephora!! 🏆Thank you for supporting #crueltyfreebeauty! ❤️🐰#saintandsinner #crueltyfree #vegan,” the caption read.

Saint + Sinner are available for purchase at Sephora for $95 each.

Tell Us: Do you use your fragrances to channel different personas?

