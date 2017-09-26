Michael Loccisano/Getty

Mom hair? Not if Mila Kunis is concerned. Back in June, the Bad Moms star made a drastic departure from her signature glossy long brown hair and got a lob. But recently, Kunis took the new look to new heights, getting the ultimate cool-mom hair cut: a choppy, wavy bob.



The new look comes courtesy of the very talented hands of celebrity stylist Renato Campora, who has also managed the manes of Jessica Chastain, Megan Fox and Naomi Watts. Campora not only snipped a few inches from Kunis’ mane, but also styled the layered cut in sleek waves. This too is a stylistic departure for Kunis, who typically wears her hair straight, all of which goes to show that being a new mom doesn’t mean that you can’t have fun with your look!

Campora has worked with the Black Swan actress for quite some time, and even created her first foray into the shorter ‘do with a faux bob for the Bad Moms premiere in July 2016. Here we are a year later and Kunis is still experimenting with the cool-mom look. Given her willingness to not just embrace shorter length and even styling changes, we can only anticipate more fabulous experimentation from Kunis and Campora to come.



Other stars like Emma Roberts, Khloe Kardashian, Kerry Washington, Bella Hadid and Lucy Hale all got bobs over the summer — proof that making the hack is the perfect way to reinvent your look without sacrificing style.

