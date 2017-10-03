Getty Images

According to Chanel you can have your beauty cake and eat it too! Conventional beauty wisdom would argue that if you’re rocking a major lip, you shouldn’t wear a statement eye at the same time, never mind pair it with heavy-duty blush as an extra touch. Well, Tom Pécheux, the lead makeup artist for the Chanel Spring 2018 Ready-to-Wear show would argue otherwise — and Stylish is here for it. 90 models (including it-girl of the moment Kaia Gerber who opened the show) strut their stuff down the runway on Tuesday, October 3, with a larger than life beauty look that included exaggerated winged shadow, statement blush and bright lips!



Pécheux created a look that was all about bright colors — and specifically clashing colors, a nod to the uber trendy color-blocking of the 1980’s. Not only did the models rock royal blue winged eye shadow (which extended up to the brow bone as well), but they also wore nearly fluorescent red and coral lips, effectively disproving that you have to choose between your major beauty moments. Even better: consider this a modern take on Elizabeth Taylor’s makeup in Cleopatra, but with a pop art twist with the added lip.



For further accentuation of the face, Pécheux also dusted bright coral blush along the cheekbones for a finished look that was every bit gorgeous without being the slightest bit subtle.

And there you have it, this Spring more is more (at least according to Chanel).

