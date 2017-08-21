Morning Makeup Tip: When to Apply Makeup With Your Fingers

Here at Stylish, we want our readers to look their best 24/7, so we’re taking a page from Us Weekly’s On-Air Correspondent Christina Garibaldi’s playbook for our video series Morning Makeup Tip. Garibaldi gets glam daily for the cameras, learning the easiest tips and tricks while she gets her makeup done.



In today’s video, Garibaldi gets the scoop from makeup artist Karla Duarte on the rule of thumb when it comes to applying makeup with your fingers.



Brushes, sponges, silicone applicators — even airbrushes — are all wonderful ways to apply makeup. But what about going back to the basics and applying it with your hands?



Duarte shows Us when to apply makeup with your fingers and the best techniques to employ while doing so.

To see Garibaldi’s full glam session watch the Facebook Live below!

