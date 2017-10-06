BACKGRID

Comfortable clothes can look cool — just ask Nicole Richie. The fashion designer and TV personality was spotted leaving her hotel in NYC this week rocking a comfy-casual ensemble that was equally chic. The most important element: here camel suede trench from her House of Harlow Collection.



Richie understands that when jet-setting, it’s essential to look fab, but also not feel constricted by overly structured clothes — hence her decision to model her groutfit (gray outfit, for the uninitiated) around a charcoal gray hooded sweater and coordinating gray sweatpants.



While the foundation of this look is undoubtedly perfect for curling up and binge-watching a few shows, it's the Great News actress’ coat that made the look so effortlessly stylish. Not only does the material of this piece make her outfit infinitely dressier, the contrast between the tan topper and charcoal base makes quite the chic combo.



Of course, Richie’s eclectic choice of accessories also took the look to a new level. Not only was she rocking the cool-girl shoe of the moment, classic Vans, Richie was also wearing oversized square frame glasses that were be-yond glamorous.



If fancy sweatsuits aren’t your vibe, check out how Olivia Culpo revamped the monochrome flight ensemble earlier this week. The model demonstrated that basic staples like leather pants are also made infinitely more chic (without sacrificing comfort) by pairing them with elaborate and fun accessories.



Tell Us: What do you think of Nicole Richie’s airport style?



