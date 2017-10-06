Allen Berezovsky/Getty

Candid beauty moment alert! Olivia Culpo and her glam team, ghd North American Ambassador Justine Marjan and celebrity makeup artist Liz Catellanos took to Instagram on Thursday, October 5 to share an behind-the-scenes glam tip for red lips.



Marjan posted videos to her Instagram story showing the model getting ready for a day of press appearances with ghd and called the impromptu series “Red Lip 101,” which is great because even though crimson pouts are arguably the most classic beauty look, executing them by yourself can be intimidating.



For starters, Castellanos told Marjan that she was using the Giorgio Armani Smooth Silk Lip Pencil in Number 8 to line Culpo’s lips. As for her technique? “I like to dab when applying lip liner. That way if you mess up a little, it’s not a huge deal,” said Castallanos.



Another clutch tip: when you apply your scarlet liner, fill in your whole lip — that will help lipstick that is applied on top last longer.



During the series, Culpo lamented that she wasn’t feeling great, but Marjan remarked that “a red lip makes you feel better,” which is basically one of the top ten beauty rules.



If a classic red lip isn’t your jam, perhaps a deep lip is — and Culpo can help you nail that look too. Earlier this week, Culpo rocked the vampy lip to end all vampy lips, and her makeup artist Hung Vanngo gave Us the secret to nailing the look: paring down the rest of your makeup when sporting a super dark pout.



Can’t get enough Culpo beauty tips? You’re in luck. The ghd ambassador also had her hair styled in killer loose waves later in the day. The key to the whole look according to Marjan: take horizontal 1-inch sections of your strands, and create an s-pattern wave by alternating the ghd nocturne platinum styler in upwards and downwards movements, but leave the ends straight!



By clicking on a link to a product or brand listed on our website, we may receive compensation from the company that owns that product or brand.



