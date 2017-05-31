Rich Fury/Getty

Olivia Holt may only be 19 years old, but the teen sensation has it all figured out — at least, when it comes to her skin. The actress and singer signed on in March 2016 to be a Neutrogena brand ambassador, and since then, Holt tells Us, she has learned a lot.

When asked about her skincare routine, the Disney star is frank, “ It has taken me a while to figure out my skin type and what I need from my daily routine. What was really critical for me was figuring out that I actually have dry skin.”

The actress added that prior this realization, she was using acne products that weren’t right for her skin. She explains that all it took was a little self-educating to realize what she really needed was moisturizer and SPF.” That’s what made a difference.” So what does the young star’s routine look like? For starters, Holt puts more emphasis on her nightly routine, explaining that “these days, I want to cleanse all the time, but a few years ago, I couldn’t have cared less.”

“But, I’d wake up and have a massive breakout and my skin would be tight due to lack of moisture,” She continued. “Obviously, this wasn’t ideal.”

These days, Holt swears by the Neutrogena Light Therapy Acne Mask in her P.M. routine because it lets her multitask. She explains, “ I get whatever I can done while I wear it — I can watch TV or go about my business. It’s also a really great opportunity to take a fun selfie.”

But what if the up-and-comer feels a breakout coming when she’s out and about? Surely she can’t lug around her full Light Therapy Acne Mask everywhere.

Holt simply grabs the Neutrogena Light Therapy Acne Spot Treatment From her bag and treats her skin a few times a day. She explains, “ It’s so perfect for throwing in your purse. I travel so much that I don’t always have space to have the Light Therapy Acne Mask with me.

The Neutrogena Light Therapy Acne Spot Treatment will be available at national food, drug, and mass merchandisers starting in July 2017. But, if you want to shop some of Olivia’s glam faves, she gave us the scoop on those, too.

On a night out, Holt opts for a bold lip, as opposed to a smokey eye, explaining, “There’s something really edgy, but effortless about it.” Her go-to? The Neutrogena Moisture Smooth Color Stick in Deep Plum.

While she’s always looking glam on her days off, Holt prefers to go makeup free.“I rarely get to go without makeup because I’m constantly on set,” she says, “but it’s important to me to have a fresh face whenever I can.”

Now that’s a look that everyone can copy, no?



