Jet-set alert! Fresh off their own nuptials, newlyweds Pippa Middleton and James Matthews attended a wedding at Stockholm’s Oscar Church, in Sweden on Saturday, June 10. For the affair, Middleton stunned in a $3,500 floor-length floral gown by Erdem with a high neck and nipped waist that emphasized her figure. To accessorize, the stylish Brit kept things simple with a black minaudière featuring gold hardware.

Her hair was styled in her standard sleek blowout with a subtle bend at the ends, and her makeup was kept natural, with a pink flush on the apples of her cheeks. Matthews sported white tie for the occasion. Middleton's younger brother, James, 30, was also in attendance.

Newlyweds Pippa and James tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Englefield, England, on May 20. Middleton wore custom Giles Deacon in a classic A-line shape with a high neck and cap sleeves. High neck formal wear has become a go-to for the world’s most famous bridesmaid, and given Middleton’s status as a fashion plate, it will likely take hold as a trend. After all, setting the trends is a family trait for the Middletons.

Middleton and Matthews recently returned from their honeymoon in French Polynesia, New Zealand and Australia, making Sweden yet another stop during their month of jet-setting around the globe.

