If Duchess Kate sets the fashion standard, then younger sister Pippa Middleton is certainly giving her a run for her royal money. On Monday, July 10, the newly-married Middleton, 33, looked pretty in pastel as she attended day seven of the Wimbledon tennis tournament in London.

The tanned and svelte Middleton turned up for a day of sports spectating in a pastel blue Tephi “Rome’ dress, retailed at $500. The frock, which cut off at the knee, also had an edgy deconstructed off-the-shoulder neckline. To accessorize, Middleton chose her standby square tortoiseshell frames by Zanzan, as well as white sandals with a wooden block heel and a white fold-over clutch.

The look appears to be straight out of Duchess Kate’s playbook. The Duchess of Cambridge, 35, favors the off-the-shoulder neckline, as well as prim pastels.

In fact, this isn’t the first time this summer that Middleton has channeled her older sister for a public appearance. Not only was her custom Giles Deacon wedding gown reminiscent of Kate's infamous Alexander McQueen gown for her 2011 nuptials to Prince William, but Pippa also rocked a sheer lace Self-Portrait number that channeled her older sister’s penchant for lace at Wimbledon on Monday, July 3.

Middleton’s choice of accessories are often different, though. While the Duchess of Cambridge favors raffia and straw wedges, Middleton’s choice of a wooden block-heel is her unique sartorial signature.

