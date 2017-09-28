Jessica Alba’s Chic, Affordable Pregnancy-Friendly Shoes

Mega

Jessica Alba’s maternity style is on point. Proof: The Honest Beauty founder’s dress from her pregnancy announcement sold out almost immediately. And now she’s given us shopping inspiration for the perfect comfortable shoe for expectant mothers for less than $100.



Alba was spotted out and about in West Hollywood with one of her daughters wearing a sleek and comfortable outfit that was black head to toe with nine west loafers with gold details.



Not only are these shoes affordable (they’re $89), as well as versatile (you could wear them with jeans and a tee or fancier dresses), they’re also a comfortable option for expectant mothers looking to ditch heels for flats. These are the sore-foot-lady's dream come true.

Pregnant or not, this shoe is the answer to every woman’s search for a casual, comfortable shoe that also feels fancy thanks to their elevated detailing and polished finish.

Loafers are a popular shoe this fall with stars such as Sienna Miller and Mandy Moore rocking them with jeans and even athleisurewear.

If you are looking for more Jessica Alba pregnancy style inspiration, check out our curated-by-Stylish favorite maternity moments for the actress turned entrepreneur. Or check out the incredible floral dress she wore in August — a chic choice we're still thinking about. As for her non-maternity style, you can cop Alba's look by rocking a colorful moto jacket to complete just about any outfit.

