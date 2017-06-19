Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty

Rihanna really knows how to shine bright like a diamond. The 29-year-old “Wild Thoughts” singer attended the 2017 LVMH Young Fashion Designer Prize Ceremony in Paris on Friday, June 16, and dazzled in a pair of 8-carat Harry Kotlar round cut diamond stud earrings worth $250,000. The pop star was at the event to award French designer Marine Serre the 2017 LVMH prize.

Rihanna looked fittingly stylish: Her white eyelet frock was fresh off the Christian Dior Western-themed resort collection runway — the perfect warm weather outfit. While the ankle-length dress was modestly cut, BadgalRiRi gave it her signature edge by leaving it unbuttoned to her midsection to show off her many tattoos. Leave it to Rihanna to re-invent laid-back warm weather chic with a floor-length, long sleeved gown — in the middle of June, no less.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage

The “Work” singer accessorized the look with a black hat and black pumps, along with her stunning earrings.

As for her hair and makeup, Rihanna wore her shoulder-length bob sleek and kept her makeup bronzed and summer-appropriate.

Rihanna has been known to rock and up-and-coming designer, so 25-year-old Serre’s designs might be gracing the red carpet sometime soon.

