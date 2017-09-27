Jasmine Tookes may be supermodel but she is just like Us — she loves to play with makeup! The Victoria’s Secret model shared a video tutorial of her makeup routine to her Instagram showing off her favorite beauty techniques and her favorite products from Rihanna's hot new Fenty Beauty line.



Dia Dipasupil/Getty

First, Tookes applied her Armani Foundation with a Real Techniques Brush. Then the model took the Fenty Beauty MatchStix Skin Stick in a caramel shade and applied it beneath her eyes, between her brows and on her forehead, down the bridge of her nose and a little on her chin to brighten. She remarked that the texture of the sticks blend “really nicely.”



Tookes also contoured her face with a darker toned Match Stix and added the Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter in Metal Moon for “that extra pop!” to the top of her cheekbones and down the bridge of her nose.



That highlight!!! Just posted a video of how I did this look 🤗 #jtookesmakeup A post shared by Jasmine Tookes (@jastookes) on Sep 26, 2017 at 8:18pm PDT

But the highlighting didn’t stop there. Tookes also applied the Killawatt Freestyle HIghlighter Duo in Ginger Fizz and Moscow Mule (both soft rose golds) which she said are her “favorite colors for darker skins” on top of the Metal Moon and then on her lids for an ethereal and glowing effect.



For the final touch, Tookes filled in her arches with Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Definer in the shade Auburn



How did the supermodel feel about her final look? “Gorge!”

Not sure how to contour properly? Check out our step-by-step guide to contouring and our guide to choosing between powder and cream formulations, here!

By clicking on a link to a product or brand listed on our website, we may receive compensation from the company that owns that product or brand.



Get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletter now!