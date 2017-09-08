Fenty Beauty has arrived! After what seemed like an endless wait, Rihanna’s cosmetics collection dropped at midnight and BadGalRiRi fêted the occasion with an epic beauty look that you will want to get your hands on ASAP.



The pop star turned beauty maven stepped out at the launch party for Fenty Beauty at the Duggal Greenhouse in Brooklyn, New York rocking shimmering golden makeup, created by Fenty Beauty Global Makeup Artist Priscilla Ono that could only be described as 'extra' in the best way possible. Not only did her gilded lids and cheekbones give off a stunning gleam, but they coordinated with the "Umbrella" singer's bespoke marigold jersey t-shirt (which she knotted at the waist for a crop top effect) and silk faille skirt by Oscar de la Renta.



But not only did the “Love on the Brain” singer serve a look that we all want to copy for ourselves this weekend, Ono shared the breakdown of how we can all achieve the look. Get ready to shine on!



First, Rihanna’s skin was prepped with the Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Instant Retouch Primerto prevent shine, blur pores, even out skin texture and increase the wear of foundation. Then, Ono applied the Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation in the shade 330 alongwith the Match Stix Matte Skinstick concealer in the shade Almond to perfect the singer’s skin.



RiRi's wet-look eyeshadow was created by applying the Match Stix Shimmer Sitck in the shade Blonde with the Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter in Trophy Wife dusted on top. Ono also swept the same highlighter across Rihanna’s cheekbones for a megawatt shine like no other. The “Desperado” songstress’ subtle contour was created with the Match Stix Matte Skin Stick in the shade Mocha.



And Rihanna’s bespoke glossy lip? A cocktailed combination of the Match Stix Shimmer Stick in Ridiiic with Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer layered on top.



Consider that your weekend beauty look sorted out.



